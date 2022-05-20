Ireland:
Company Law: Back To Basics – Transactions & Arrangements With Directors And Connected Persons (Podcast)
In this ‘Back to Basics' episode, Suzanne Kearney,
Of Counsel in the Corporate and M&A Department in Arthur Cox,
is joined by Aisling Carey, Professional Support Lawyer in the
Corporate and M&A Department in Arthur Cox and Tom Courtney,
Partner in Arthur Cox, to discuss Section 239 and Transactions with
Directors and Connected Persons.
