In this ‘Back to Basics' episode, Suzanne Kearney, Of Counsel in the Corporate and M&A Department in Arthur Cox, is joined by Aisling Carey, Professional Support Lawyer in the Corporate and M&A Department in Arthur Cox and Tom Courtney, Partner in Arthur Cox, to discuss Substantial Property Transactions between companies, their directors and persons connected with them.

They will continue this discussion in next month's episode, focusing on transactions with directors and connected persons under Section 239 of the Companies Act.

