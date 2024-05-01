In this first video in our series on data protection judgments from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), Aoife Coll and David O'Connor, discuss the right of access under Article 15 of the General Data Protection Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2016/679) (GDPR).

The European Data Protection Board's 2024 Coordinated Enforcement Framework (CEF) is also mentioned in the video, as this year sees it focus its CEF action on the right of access.

In chronological order, the cases covered in this video are:

Case C-154/21: Judgement delivered 12/01/2023 – Österreichische Post

Case C-579/21: Judgment delivered 22/06/2023 – Pankki S

Case C-487/21: Judgment delivered 04/05/2023 – Österreichische Datenschutzbehörde

Case C-307/22: Judgment delivered 26/10/2023 – FT

Please also see our Summary of 2023's Key CJEU Data Protection Judgments for further insights into CJEU jurisprudence in this area, and for more on our Data Protection and Privacy practice click here.

Independence of the DPO

The case discussed is C453/21. Judgment – 09/02/2023 – X-FAB Dresden

Aoife Coll and Shay Buckley discuss the level of independence that must be afforded to Data Protection Officers (DPOs) under the GDPR in the context of the CJEU judgment in X-FAB Dresden (case C- 453/21) and the results of the EDPB's 2023 Coordinated Enforcement Action on the Designation and Position of DPOs.

