Users of connected products (from connected cars to wind turbines) and data processing services (from SaaS to IaaS) create vast quantities of data when using these products and services. As part of the EU's wider data strategy, the Data Act aims to incentivise and standardise the widespread sharing of such data and to reduce friction when customers change services. For example, it will allow companies to share technical data from industrial equipment with a repair and maintenance provider of their choice which will drive competition in aftermarket services and potentially elongate the life of products which will in turn support Green Deal objectives. Data sharing will unlock value and opportunities in under-utilised data which can also be harnessed to train artificial intelligence solutions. According to the European Commission, its data strategy will drive greater competition, growth and societal progress and is expected to create €270 billion of additional GDP for the EU by 2028.

In this series, we will break down the Data Act to identify what it means for organisations that will be subject to it and what advantages and benefits it offers.

This series will focus on three main areas:

Data access : Requirements to make data available to users (individual and business users) and to design products in a way that allows for users to easily access data.

: Requirements to make data available to users (individual and business users) and to design products in a way that allows for users to easily access data. Data sharing : Requirements to share data on a B2B basis (i.e. expanding data portability rules under the GDPR to non-personal data) and on a B2G basis (i.e. business to government), in exceptional circumstances. Data must be shared under fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms and in a transparent manner.

: Requirements to share data on a B2B basis (i.e. expanding data portability rules under the GDPR to non-personal data) and on a B2G basis (i.e. business to government), in exceptional circumstances. Data must be shared under fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms and in a transparent manner. Switching and interoperability:New rights for customers when switching data processing services (which will eventually be free) and measures to promote the development of open interoperability specifications and harmonised standards for data sharing and for data processing services.

In terms of enforcement, there is a complaint mechanism available. Individuals and businesses can complain to their supervisory authority if they consider that an organisation has not complied with their obligations under the Data Act. The type and level of penalties for infringement are subject to Member State discretion but must be effective, disproportionate and dissuasive.

Timeline

The Data Act entered into force on 11 January 2024 and will largely apply from 12 September 2025.

Provisions requiring new products to be designed in a way that facilitates data access will not apply until 12 September 2026 and the abolition of switching charges will not apply until 12 January 2027.

The Data Act is an EU regulation, therefore it is directly effective throughout EU Member States however we expect to see supplementing legislation in Ireland to identify the relevant supervisory authority, to determine the type and level of penalties and to detail the procedure for the complaint mechanism.

Who does it apply to?

Like the GDPR, the Data Act has extra-territorial effect. It applies to manufacturers, providers and data holders in the EU and outside of the EU if they market connected products or related services in the EU. However, the rights granted to "users" of connected products and related services are only available to users in the EU.

What does it apply to?