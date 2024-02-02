William Fry is celebrating Data Protection Day, which is an opportunity to take stock of 2023's key data protection highlights and forecast the trends that 2024 is likely to bring. In this update, we explore:

Part 1: Our expectations and trends for the year ahead in the ever-evolving and expanding data protection space. Listen below to hear more from our Head of Technology and co-lead of the firm's Tech, Data & Comms sector group, Leo Moore.

self

Part 2: A look back on the insights from the multitude of developments in 2023, a year of many "firsts" in GDPR regulation and from which, we have an even richer body of regulatory guidance and decisions, in addition to decisions from national courts and the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). Click below to hear more from Rachel Hayes, a Senior Associate on our Technology group.

self

Click on the image below, or here, to download our update.

For more information and to explore our Technology Regulation resources click here, or explore our Video Portal here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.