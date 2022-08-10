ARTICLE

Linda Hynes has provided insight on the data issues that may occur when companies use technology to track productivity when working from home.

More and more companies are beginning to track productivity when employees work from home. From screenshots of work to monitoring mouse movements, it is essential companies know the data issues which may occur when doing so. Linda Hynes has shared her views with Independent.ie on those issues and whether employers can track employees who have opted to work from overseas foreign shores.

"It's quite a balancing act of how far an employer can go to protect their legitimate business interests versus how intrusive they can be in terms of monitoring."

