Standard Contractual Clauses (“SCCs”) are one of the primary mechanisms for transferring personal data outside the EU in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”).

Many businesses have started to incorporate the new SCCs issued last year. The final deadline for phasing out the old SCCs and completing the transition to the new SCCs is 27 December 2022.

This is no small undertaking, particularly as the new SCCs impose a number of additional obligations on businesses.

If you do not have an up-to-date transfer tool or data transfer impact assessments in place, now is the time.

Minimise the risk of complaints, transfer restrictions or fines, review and update your data transfer impact assessments and SCCs.

