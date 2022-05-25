European Union:
GDPR Is 4 (Video)
Today, the GDPR is 4. Businesses have learned a lot about using
personal data and will continue to as part of the EU's Digital
Strategy for Europe. There are 7 new and incoming data-driven
pieces of EU legislation set to impact businesses.
Download our overview to
learn more.
Contributed by Rachel Hayes and Barry Scannell
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
