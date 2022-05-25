self

Today, the GDPR is 4. Businesses have learned a lot about using personal data and will continue to as part of the EU's Digital Strategy for Europe. There are 7 new and incoming data-driven pieces of EU legislation set to impact businesses.

Download our overview to learn more.

Contributed by Rachel Hayes and Barry Scannell

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.