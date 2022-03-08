ARTICLE

The Data Act, published last week by the Commission, "aims to maximise the value of data in the economy by ensuring that a wider range of stakeholders gain control over their data and that more data is available for innovative use, while preserving incentives to invest in data generation."

The firm was one of three independent European law firms that carried out legal assessment reports of the SWIPO codes of conduct on data porting and cloud switching, as well as the SWIPO governance agreement. The study exclusively adopts a legal perspective. For more information, click here.

