Ireland:
Government Legislation Programme: Industry & Sector Breakdown Summer 2024
25 April 2024
William Fry
The Government Legislation Programme for the Summer 2024
session has been published.
The Cabinet has approved 29 bills for priority publication and
24 bills for priority drafting Priority legislation includes the
Defamation (Amendment) Bill, the Companies (Corporate Governance,
Enforcement and Regulatory Provisions) Bill, the National Cyber
Security Bill, and the Access to Cash Bill.
Click below to view a selection of bills and proposals by
industry or sector.
