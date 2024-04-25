The Government Legislation Programme for the Summer 2024 session has been published.

The Cabinet has approved 29 bills for priority publication and 24 bills for priority drafting Priority legislation includes the Defamation (Amendment) Bill, the Companies (Corporate Governance, Enforcement and Regulatory Provisions) Bill, the National Cyber Security Bill, and the Access to Cash Bill.

