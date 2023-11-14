EFRAG and CDP have announced a collaboration to accelerate the market uptake of the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

CDP operates a global disclosure system, which already covers climate change, forests, and water security, impacts and risks. CDP will explore and implement alignment of its disclosure system with the ESRS as EFRAG provides technical expertise, access and guidance. The collaboration aims to support the market readiness for quality environmental reporting by accelerating the implementation of the ESRS.

CDP, supported by EFRAG, will begin to offer webinars and detailed technical guidance materials to support companies report on ESRS data points through CDP.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.