- Companies (Corporate Enforcement Authority) Act 2021
- Established Corporate Enforcement Authority as standalone agency and effective successor to Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement
- Substantially in force since 6 July 2022
- Act commenced except for section 35 which will require directors to register their Personal Public Service Numbers (or prescribed identification documentation where none exists) with the Companies Registration Office when incorporating a new company, being appointed director to an existing company, or filing a company's annual return
- Companies Registration Office aiming for commencement of section 35 by 30 April 2023
