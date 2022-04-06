Matheson recently authored an article for IFLR's ESG EMEA Report 2022 which discusses the role of corporate governance in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and explains why boards need to be proactive, prepared and well informed when it comes to successful ESG reporting.

The article looks at the ESG-related legislative developments that are representative of the growing focus, and indeed scrutiny, on ESG at a global and national policy level. Consumer and investor pressure on businesses, together with these legislative initiatives, are key drivers behind sustainability policy changes within organisations today. The article also explores the overwhelming factor for successful ESG reporting - a well-structured board that possesses the necessary acumen to ensure ESG risks, controls and processes are managed appropriately.

To read the full article click here: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is the boardroom giant that keeps on growing: Legislative considerations.

