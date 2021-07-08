BHSM LLP has announced the appointments of Sinéad Mannion (pictured left) and Sarah O'Reilly (pictured right).

Sinéad Mannion, Senior Associate, has joined BHSM's Corporate Department. Sinéad specialises in corporate transactions. She has acted for clients, both domestic and international, in acquisitions, disposals, mergers and private equity investments. Sinéad also has considerable experience in dealing with re-organisations, corporate restructurings and commercial contracts. She recently returned from Luxembourg where she had worked with two leading international law firms over the past 5 years.

Sarah O'Reilly, Solicitor, has joined BHSM's Corporate Department. She has experience acting for both domestic and international clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, company re-organisations and corporate restructuring. Sarah also has experience advising clients on complex corporate governance and compliance matters. Sarah regularly advises clients in relation to a variety of commercial contracts. Before joining BHSM, Sarah trained in a leading Irish and international law firm and completed a secondment in one of the largest domestic and international insurance companies.

Commenting on the latest appointments, Mark Homan (pictured centre), Managing Partner at BHSM, said:

"Corporate & Commercial transactions have been a key area for BHSM over the past 12 months. We have seen continued growth during COVID-19 and we are delighted to be able to add Sinéad and Sarah to our Team to assist in our service offering in this area. Sinéad brings a wealth of international experience and Sarah an excellent foundation in Corporate transactions. We are delighted that they have joined the team and we are certain both have a bright future with BHSM".

To find out more about the appointment, please follow the links below:

Sinéad Mannion, Senior Associate, Corporate

Sarah O'Reilly, Solicitor, Corporate

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.