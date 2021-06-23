To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
This was the first webinar of a four part series aimed at Owner
Managed Businesses. The main theme covered in this session was
Covid and Brexit, topics included the following:
Wage support schemes which covered the Temporary Wage Subsidy
Scheme (TWSS) and the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS)
Remote working: Irish & International Tax Considerations
– what happens from a tax perspective if you have employees
stuck overseas & unable to return due to Covid 19 or you have
employees choosing to move country during the Pandemic
Share Schemes - rewarding employees with an equity stake in the
business
Brexit – VAT & Customs Implications with a focus on
the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, Irish clients selling
goods to NI and GB and issues for imports into GB from ROI.
Originally published 21 May 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
The Court of Appeal in Bell v Ivy Technology Ltd recently dismissed Mr Bell's appeal that a breach of warranty claim should not be brought against him under a share purchase agreement when he was not a party to it ...
In 1993 and 1995, the House of Representatives in Cyprus enacted the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Laws and Regulations, respectively, under which the Cyprus Stock Exchange ("CSE") was established.
Navigating a commercial contract and appreciating the implications, both legal and practical, can be a daunting task. This article provides a snapshot of key clauses typically found in a standard commercial contract and looks at the implications of those clauses for the contracting parties.
FREE News Alerts
Sign Up for our free News Alerts - All the latest articles on your chosen topics condensed into a free bi-weekly email.