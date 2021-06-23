ARTICLE

This was the first webinar of a four part series aimed at Owner Managed Businesses. The main theme covered in this session was Covid and Brexit, topics included the following:

Wage support schemes which covered the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) and the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS)

Remote working: Irish & International Tax Considerations – what happens from a tax perspective if you have employees stuck overseas & unable to return due to Covid 19 or you have employees choosing to move country during the Pandemic

Share Schemes - rewarding employees with an equity stake in the business

Brexit – VAT & Customs Implications with a focus on the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, Irish clients selling goods to NI and GB and issues for imports into GB from ROI.

