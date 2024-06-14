CSRD: EFRAG Publishes Final ESRS Guidance

EFRAG published final versions of its first three Implementation Guidance (IG) documents. The IG is non-authoritative in nature and aims to support undertakings and other stakeholders when implementing the sector-agnostic European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The IG covers:

This follows the release by EFRAG of the third set of technical explanations in response to queries raised on its ESRS Q&A Platform together with a compilation of all technical explanations released to date. For more, see here.

