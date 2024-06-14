ARTICLE
14 June 2024

CSRD: EFRAG Publishes Final ESRS Guidance

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

EFRAG published final versions of its first three Implementation Guidance (IG) documents. The IG is non-authoritative in nature and aims to support undertakings and other stakeholders...
Ireland Corporate/Commercial Law
EFRAG published final versions of its first three Implementation Guidance (IG) documents. The IG is non-authoritative in nature and aims to support undertakings and other stakeholders when implementing the sector-agnostic European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The IG covers:

This follows the release by EFRAG of the third set of technical explanations in response to queries raised on its ESRS Q&A Platform together with a compilation of all technical explanations released to date. For more, see here.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Photo of Aisling Carey
Aisling Carey
Photo of Suzanne Kearney
Suzanne Kearney
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
