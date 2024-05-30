LexisNexis Cross-Border Joint Venture And Strategic Alliance Guide

Prepared by our Corporate and M&A Group, this guide discusses relevant law and practice related to cross-border joint ventures in Ireland.

Cian McCourt, Partner and Head of the Corporate and M&A Group, and Lesley-Ann Perera, Of Counsel in the Corporate and M&A Group, have contributed a Guide on cross-border joint ventures and strategic alliances in Ireland to LexisNexis.

The Guide discusses relevant law and practice relating to the formation and operation of cross-border joint ventures, including corporate and contractual joint ventures, in Ireland and offers insight on critical questions including the:

structuring options available and the key considerations that impact the choice of structure;

statutory frameworks that govern these structures;

procedures to be followed, documentation required and filings to be made when forming a joint venture/strategic alliance in Ireland;

key considerations around the members/partners in such arrangements including levels of equity and voting participation, forms of contributions, restrictive covenants, exits and termination;

management of these structures;

allocation of profits, losses and distributions; and

rules governing joint ventures/strategic alliances with foreign parties.

