In this episode of Back to Basics, Suzanne Kearney, Of Counsel and Tom Courtney, Partner discuss dividends, focusing on the requirements to be satisfied in order to pay a dividend, who dividends are paid to, and the consequences of paying an unlawful dividend.

View Transcript

self

AC Audio · Company Law: Back To Basics – Dividends

The Arthur Cox podcast series 'AC Audio' is a collection of knowledge and insights across a range of practice areas within the firm.

Podcasts

The Arthur Cox podcast series 'AC Audio' is a collection of knowledge and insights across a range of practice areas within the firm.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.