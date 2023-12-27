The Department of Enterprise Trade and Employment announced that the interim period relating to the holding of virtual general meetings has been further extended to 31 December 2024, following Government approval.

The Companies (Miscellaneous Provisions) (COVID-19) Act 2020 makes temporary amendments to the Companies Act, 2014 and the Industrial and Provident Societies Act 1893, which allow companies and industrial and provident societies to hold fully virtual AGMs and other general meetings for the duration of the "interim period".

Earlier this year the Department consulted on proposals to enhance the Companies Act 2014, including whether to make permanent the option to hold a fully virtual general meeting.

