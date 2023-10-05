Ireland:
Cross-Border Mobility Regulations Amended
05 October 2023
Arthur Cox
The European Union (Cross-Border Conversions, Mergers
and Divisions) Regulations 2023 (the "Mobility
Regulations") were signed into law in May 2023 and set out the
framework in Ireland for cross-border conversions, mergers and
divisions involving EEA limited companies.
The Mobility Regulations have now been amended. The amending regulations:
- insert a new provision on Penalties;
- replace references to "category 2 offence" with
"an offence"; and
- include a definition of "converting company".
