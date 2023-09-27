EFRAG, the technical adviser to the European Commission with regard to the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), is currently focusing on sector-specific standards for the following so called "high-impact" sectors:

Agriculture, Farming and Fishing

Food and Beverage Services

Mining, Coal and Quarrying

Motor Vehicles

Oil and Gas

Power Production and Energy Utilities

Road Transport

Textiles, Accessories, Footwear and Jewellery

EFRAG is currently concentrating on the non-financial sector but has noted that financial sector standards related to capital markets/investments, insurance, lending and banking will be developed at a later stage. It is expected that EFRAG will consult on the sector-specific standards in due course and we will continue to monitor developments.

The CSRD requires the European Commission to adopt sector-specific standards by 30 June 2024. On 31 July 2023, the European Commission adopted the first set of ESRS under the CSRD, which apply to all in-scope companies, regardless of the sectors in which they operate. The first set of ESRS will apply from 1 January 2024, for financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2024 (first sustainability statement published in 2025) for companies within scope of the first phase of reporting under the CSRD.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.