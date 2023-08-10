The Irish M&A market experienced a dip of 2% in the number of qualifying deals during the first half of 2023, totalling 177 transactions.

The overall deal value for this period amounted to €5.2bn, marking a substantial 58% decrease by value, year on year. Notably, 97% of the deals originated from the mid-market segment, which ranges between €5m and €250m in value.

Click here to access the interactive M&A Half Year Review.

