Ireland:
William Fry's Half Year M&A Review 2023
10 August 2023
William Fry
The Irish M&A market experienced a dip of 2% in the number
of qualifying deals during the first half of 2023, totalling 177
transactions.
The overall deal value for this period amounted to €5.2bn,
marking a substantial 58% decrease by value, year on year. Notably,
97% of the deals originated from the mid-market segment, which
ranges between €5m and €250m in value.
Click here to access the interactive M&A Half
Year Review.
