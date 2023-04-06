Ireland:
Company Law: Back To Basics – Piercing The Corporate Veil (Podcast)
In our latest Company Law: Back to Basics episode, Suzanne
Kearney and Dr Tom Courtney discuss 'Piercing the Corporate
Veil'. They discuss the benefits of a company having separate
legal personalities, while also identify the areas of risk
reflecting on the rare case when the corporate veil is pierced and
the court overrides the principle of separate legal
personalities.
This article contains a general summary of developments and
is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific
legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.
