In our latest Company Law: Back to Basics episode, Suzanne Kearney and Dr Tom Courtney discuss 'Piercing the Corporate Veil'. They discuss the benefits of a company having separate legal personalities, while also identify the areas of risk reflecting on the rare case when the corporate veil is pierced and the court overrides the principle of separate legal personalities.

self

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.