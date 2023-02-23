In a special report / articles on M&A for the Irish Times, Jordan O'Brien and Morgan Pierse of our Corporate team in Dublin, share their insights on preparing for a sale, how M&A deal activity fared in 2022 and give their predictions on M&A trends for the year ahead.

Read the report in full here.

