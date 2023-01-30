Otonomee has secured a €1.5 million investment from the Martello Group to facilitate their continued international growth and development.

Founded in 2021, Otonomee helps companies manage and grow their customer support and sales operations as they scale internationally, by providing outsourced people and technology solutions. The business has grown quickly now employing over 90 people and supporting clients in Ireland, North American, Britain, Spain, Germany and Italy.

The RDJ transaction team included Sarah Slevin and Bryan McCarthy.

