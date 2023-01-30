Worldwide:
Otonomee Secures Investment For Expansion
Otonomee has secured a €1.5 million investment from the
Martello Group to facilitate their continued international growth
and development.
Founded in 2021, Otonomee helps companies manage and grow their
customer support and sales operations as they scale
internationally, by providing outsourced people and technology
solutions. The business has grown quickly now employing over 90
people and supporting clients in Ireland, North American, Britain,
Spain, Germany and Italy.
The RDJ transaction team included Sarah Slevin and Bryan McCarthy.
