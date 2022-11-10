A Matheson team led by corporate partner Brian McCloskey and senior associate Robert Maloney Derham is delighted to have advised Beeline in connection with the Irish-law aspects of its acquisition of Utmost. Beeline is the independent leader in software solutions for sourcing and managing the global extended workforce. This acquisition will allow Beeline to significantly increase its ability to provide solutions that cater for every participant in the extended workforce process, all under one platform.

Robert Maloney Derham commented: "We are delighted to have supported Beeline on this acquisition. We, at Matheson, are always looking to work with innovative, forward thinking businesses and Beeline is a prime example of this. We look forward to working with Beeline in the future as it continues to grow its contingent workforce solutions platform to support its customers to manage and optimise their total workforce."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.