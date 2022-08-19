European Union:
Tax In M&A In The UK And Europe – What You Need To Know
19 August 2022
Arthur Cox
The third edition of Herbert Smith Freehills
comprehensive guide to tax in European transactions breaks down the
key tactical issues for deal professionals and boards.
Fintan Clancy, Partner, Tax, contributed the
Irish section of the guide which outlines topics including transfer
taxes, debt financing and post-deal disposal issues.
This is the 2022 edition of the 'Tax in M&A in the UK
and Europe' guide produced by Herbert Smith Freehills and other
contributors. Read the full guide here.
