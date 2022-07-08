This Act introduces significant structural reform to the corporate crime enforcement regime in Ireland by amending the Companies Act 2014 to establish an independent statutory authority, namely the Corporate Enforcement Authority replacing the current Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement, or ODCE, within the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Today, Suzanne Kearney, Of Counsel in the Corporate and M&A Department in Arthur Cox and Tom Courtney, Partner at Arthur Cox are joined by Joanelle O'Cleirigh, Partner in the Litigation, Dispute Resolution and Investigations Department at Arthur Cox to discuss some observations on how the new Authority is likely to impact the enforcement of company law for companies and in particular for company directors.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.