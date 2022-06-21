Founded by Paddy O'Leary in 2005 and now run by sons Brian and David O'Leary, Dublin Meat Company is a specialist food producer and owner of the Fit Foods range of healthy ready meals which are available nationwide through retailers including Lidl and Dunnes Stores. Dublin Meat Company also operates six craft butcher shops and an online service. The firm distributes over 120,000 ready meals a week through its network of retailers, its own craft butcher shops and its online service. Supported by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and three banks, BGF backs Irish companies with investments normally ranging between ?1 million and ?10 million. Both transactions are subject to approval from the CCPC. The RDJ transaction team included Bryan McCarthy and Sarah Slevin (Corporate and Commercial), supported by Mark Barrett and Mark Ludlow (Tax), Diarmaid Gavin (Competition), Antoinette Vahey and Claire Macken (Employment), David Phelan (Property), and Brian Quinn (Banking).

