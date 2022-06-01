RDJ is advising the shareholder of Irish enterprise technology firm, Client Solutions on its sale to EY.

Founded in 1994, Client Solutions employs more than 240 people and advises blue-chip clients on the skills gap, digital transformation and transformation.

The acquisition is subject to merger clearance by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

The RDJ transaction team included Gillian Keating and Liam O'Keeffe (Corporate and Commercial), David Rodgers and John Cuddigan (Tax), Diarmaid Gavin (Competition) and Brendan Cunningham (Banking).

