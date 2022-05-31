Irish founded Wayleadr, which is developing tools for "last-mile automation" for commuters, has raised $4 million (€3.7 million) in a new funding round.

The funding, led by New York VC firm Third Prime, will help expand its footprint in the US and double its workforce globally. Founded in Ireland as ParkOffice, the New York-headquartered software as a service (SaaS) company wants to revamp the way that buildings manage traffic coming to and from their properties using machine learning.

The company plans to expand its footprint in the US market by the end of the year. It currently has clients in more than 21 countries, with eBay, Sanofi, L'Oréal, CBRE and WeWork on the list.

