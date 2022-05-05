Here is a selection of our recent publications on subjects that
- Further Extension of Interim Period Under
Companies Act
The interim period of the Companies (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Covid-19) Act 2020 (which makes temporary amendments to the Companies Act 2014 to address issues arising as a result of Covid-19) has been further extended to 31 December 2022.
- European Commission Proposes a Unitary SPC
and/or a Unified Procedure for Granting National
SPCs
The European Commission has proposed a Unitary SPC and/or a unified procedure for granting national Supplementary Protection Certificates in the EU which, if adopted, will materially change the SPC regime in Europe.
- Ireland Takes a Step Closer Towards the
Protection of the Collective Interests of
Consumers
The General Scheme of Representative Actions for the Protection of the Collective Interests of Consumers Bill 2022 has been published and proposes to give effect to the Representative Action Directive (EU 2020/1828).
- Strike Out Applications - Questions,
Answers and... Oppression?
The recent judgment of Mr Justice Barrett in Goode Concrete v CRH Plc, Roadstone Wood Limited and Kilsaran Concrete [2022] IEHC 189 provides useful guidance on applications to strike-out interrogatories where they are prolix, oppressive, unnecessary or scandalous.
- IOSCO reaffirms its 2013 ETF Principles
and consults on good practices
The IOSCO consultation report, published on 6 April 2022, represents the output of a five-year long collaboration between regulators of major global ETF domiciles.
- Fitness and Probity Regime – Changes
to PCF Roles
On 5 April 2022, the Central Bank of Ireland made further changes to its list of Pre-Approval Controlled Functions under its Fitness and Probity framework.
- Health Data & Subject Access Requests:
Important Changes under the Data Protection Act
2018
The Data Protection Act 2018 (Access Modification) (Health) Regulations 2022 commenced on Tuesday, 8 March 2022. The 2022 Regulations revoke and replace the Data Protection (Access Modification) (Health) Regulations 1989.
- Is Change on the Horizon for the
Disclosure Regime Under Order 39, Rule 46 RSC?
In a recent decision, O'Flynn v HSE & Ors [2022] IECA 83, the Court of Appeal considered the interpretation and application of Order 39, Rule 46 of the Rules of the Superior Courts, which sets out the disclosure rules in High Court personal injury claims, regarding the exchange of expert reports.
- Irish Central Bank Imposes Largest
Monetary Fine to date on Fund Service Provider
The Central Bank of Ireland has issued the largest monetary fine to date on a Fund Service Provider in Ireland. A fine of €10,780,000 was imposed by the Central Bank on BNY Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) DAC.
