ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Matheson is advising Waystone, a leading provider of institutional governance, risk, and compliance services to the asset management industry, in relation to its agreement to acquire Centaur Group, an established global fund administration and fiduciary services provider headquartered in Ireland. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

A cross-departmental Matheson team was led by partner Brian McCloskey, senior associates Robert Maloney Derham and Enda Garvey, associate Una Donovan and solicitors Dan McAleese and Niamh Hanbidge.

Brian McCloskey, Corporate M&A Partner at Matheson commented: “This is another significant transaction in Waystone's rapid growth trajectory and a particularly important one as it represents the first time a third party management company has moved to integrate a fund administrator to complement its service offering. This transaction is also significant from an Irish perspective as Waystone's headcount will rise to close to 500 Irish based employees when also taking into account the recently announced transaction with KB Associates, on which Matheson also advised. We are delighted to have worked with Waystone again on another milestone transaction for the group. Waystone is a great example of an Irish company with a global reach leading the way in the asset management industry, a vital part of Ireland's broader financial services sector.”

With a wealth of experience across our six partner led offices worldwide and a dedicated 100 person Corporate Department, Matheson has some of the most experienced corporate lawyers in Ireland. This transaction is a further example of the strength and depth across our market leading Corporate M&A team and our experience delivering for clients on complex and innovative M&A transactions in the fund administration industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.