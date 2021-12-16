ARTICLE

In the final Company Law: Back to Basics episode for 2021, Suzanne Kearney, Of Counsel in the Corporate and M&A Department in Arthur Cox, is joined by Aisling Carey, Professional Support Lawyer in the Corporate and M&A Department in Arthur Cox and Tom Courtney, partner in Arthur Cox to discuss mergers involving Irish companies.

In the last six years in particular, mergers have become a common feature of corporate reorganisations involving Irish companies.

