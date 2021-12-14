The Government has announced that the "interim period" under the Companies (Miscellaneous Provisions) (COVID-19) Act 2020 has been extended to 30 April 2022.

The Companies (Miscellaneous Provisions) (COVID-19) Act 2020 makes temporary amendments to the Companies Act 2014 and the Industrial and Provident Societies Act 1893 to address issues arising as a result of COVID-19, including in relation to the holding of virtual shareholder meetings.

It has also been confirmed that virtual AGMs and general meetings will be put on a permanent statutory basis next year.

