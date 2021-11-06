Matheson is delighted to have advised US headquartered Itron on its acquisition of Smart Efficient Lighting Control (SELC). The acquisition marks a milestone in Itron's smart cities journey, enabling Itron to build on its leadership in this field.

A cross-departmental team in Matheson was led by Corporate M&A partner Brian McCloskey and associate Jamie Spring.

"We were delighted to work on this transaction and we are looking forward to continue working with the Itron team, both in the US and here in Ireland. The innovative work being done by Itron across the globe is so important in the context of developing a more environmentally sustainable society for all."

