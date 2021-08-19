Ireland:
Company Law: Back To Basics – Meetings (Podcast)
19 August 2021
Arthur Cox
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In the latest episode of our Company Law, Back to Basics series,
Suzanne Kearney, Of Counsel in the Corporate and M&A
Department, Aisling Carey, Professional Support Lawyer in the
Corporate and M&A Department and Tom Courtney, Partner, discuss
the topic of members and directors meetings in private
companies.
They distinguish between private and public companies in this
regard as there are additional rules, practices and procedures
which apply to public companies, particularly listed PLCs, which
would not be possible to cover in the time we have allocated today.
Once again, it's a great opportunity for our listeners to get
Tom's insight on this topic given that many practitioners
regularly consult Tom's book for the law in relation to
meetings.
This article contains a general summary of developments and
is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific
legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Ireland
When To Use An Isle Of Man Foundation (3 Of 3)
Dixcart Group Limited
People often say that a Foundation is the civil law alternative to a Trust; but what does this mean? What does a Foundation offer your clients that a Trust cannot? Furthermore, when does it make sense to use a Foundation?
The Changing Role Of Non-Executive Directors
Shakespeare Martineau
In 1992, the Cadbury Report was the first major report on Corporate Governance published in the UK, sparking debate on the main functions and responsibilities of non-executive directors (NEDs)...
Directors Should Provide For Contingent Liabilities
Mills & Reeve
The directors of Avacade Ltd (Company) are to be disqualified as the court found that their conduct fell below the standard of probity and competence appropriate for the directors of the Company...