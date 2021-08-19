ARTICLE

In the latest episode of our Company Law, Back to Basics series, Suzanne Kearney, Of Counsel in the Corporate and M&A Department, Aisling Carey, Professional Support Lawyer in the Corporate and M&A Department and Tom Courtney, Partner, discuss the topic of members and directors meetings in private companies.

They distinguish between private and public companies in this regard as there are additional rules, practices and procedures which apply to public companies, particularly listed PLCs, which would not be possible to cover in the time we have allocated today. Once again, it's a great opportunity for our listeners to get Tom's insight on this topic given that many practitioners regularly consult Tom's book for the law in relation to meetings.

