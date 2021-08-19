A Matheson team led by corporate M&A partner Brian McCloskey and senior associate Robert Maloney Derham is delighted to have advised Bregal Milestone on its $70 million investment in Teamwork, a leading global Project Management SaaS solution focused on Client Services companies.

Bregal Milestone is a leading private equity firm dedicated to making investments in ambitious, high-growth European technology companies. Teamwork provides a SaaS platform for Client Services companies, helping them to track, manage, and invoice their projects as well as providing a full suite of integrated solutions such as helpdesk, collaboration, knowledge sharing, and customer relationship management add-ons. Headquartered in Cork, Teamwork has 24,000 customers worldwide and a team of over 270 people across 18 countries.

This partnership with Bregal Milestone will enable Teamwork to continue its rapid pace of growth.

Brian McCloskey, Corporate M&A Partner at Matheson commented: "We are delighted to have worked with Bregal Milestone once again on this investment in Ireland. We are also very excited by the opportunity to assist the team at Bregal Milestone as they work with Peter Coppinger and Daniel Mackey and the wider team at Teamwork to further develop the business in the years ahead."

