ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Speakers were Brian Cronin (Associate Director, Tax) and Dara Kelly (Partner, Corporate Finance) who discussed the topics below:

This webinar covered Business Readiness for Sale along with Tax and Finance Case Studies.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Ireland

Fact vs Fiction: The Liability Of Disclosed Principals Simkins The Court of Appeal in Bell v Ivy Technology Ltd recently dismissed Mr Bell's appeal that a breach of warranty claim should not be brought against him under a share purchase agreement when he was not a party to it ...

Liability Of Directors For Debts Of The Company In India And The Czech Republic LexCounsel Law Offices Under common law rules and equitable principles, director's duties are largely derived from the law of agency and trusts. Under the law of agency, duties of skill, care and diligence are imposed...

The Power Of The Minority: Five Rights That Every Majority Shareholder Should Be Aware Of MJ Hudson In this article we focus on some of the rights held by minority shareholders of a company incorporated in the UK, and how they can impact on the influence wielded by majority shareholders.

Misrepresentation Claims: An Essential Update And Practical Advice Walker Morris When parties consider doing business together, a multitude of enquiries, discussions and negotiations take place before any deal is done.

Initial Public Offerings 2021 Elias Neocleous & Co LLC In 1993 and 1995, the House of Representatives in Cyprus enacted the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Laws and Regulations, respectively, under which the Cyprus Stock Exchange ("CSE") was established.