This webinar covered Business Readiness for Sale along with Tax and Finance Case Studies.

Speakers were Brian Cronin (Associate Director, Tax) and Dara Kelly (Partner, Corporate Finance) who discussed the topics below:

  • Vendor Due Diligence Key Outcomes
  • The important advantages of Vendor Due Diligence
  • Enterprise value – QoE
  • Equity value – Debt & Debt-like
  • Equity value – Working Capital
  • Preparing for the sale process
  • Opportunities and pitfalls
  • Maximisation of reliefs
  • Treatment of and access to cash in companies
  • Disposals by non-residents

Download PDF [659 kb]

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.