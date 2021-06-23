The Court of Appeal in Bell v Ivy Technology Ltd recently dismissed Mr Bell's appeal that a breach of warranty claim should not be brought against him under a share purchase agreement when he was not a party to it ...
In 1993 and 1995, the House of Representatives in Cyprus enacted the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Laws and Regulations, respectively, under which the Cyprus Stock Exchange ("CSE") was established.
Navigating a commercial contract and appreciating the implications, both legal and practical, can be a daunting task. This article provides a snapshot of key clauses typically found in a standard commercial contract and looks at the implications of those clauses for the contracting parties.
FREE News Alerts
Sign Up for our free News Alerts - All the latest articles on your chosen topics condensed into a free bi-weekly email.