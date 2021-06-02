Matheson is pleased to have advised Vertex Inc., a leading global provider of tax technology solutions, on the acquisition of Taxamo, a cloud-based pioneer in tax and payment automation for global e-commerce and marketplaces.

A cross-departmental Matheson team was led by Corporate M&A partner Brian McCloskey and senior associates James O'Higgins, Robert Maloney Derham and Ciara Garahy.

"We were delighted to work with the Vertex team on this transaction. The acquisition of Taxamo accelerates Vertex's growth strategies and will bring new capabilities to Vertex's global customer base. Taxamo represents another great example of the innovative fintech companies that are being born in Ireland ".

