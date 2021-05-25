Matheson, alongside Clifford Chance, recently advised Sitecore, the global leader in digital experience management software and a portfolio company of private equity fund, EQT, on its acquisition of Boxever Limited, the Dublin-based data analytics company. Founded in 2011, Boxever has developed a big data and personalisation platform that is used by brands such as Emirates, Ryanair, Vodafone and Allied Irish Banks (AIB) to revolutionize how they engage customers.

The move comes after San Francisco-headquartered Sitecore last month announced a $1.2 billion investment to accelerate growth. Sitecore announced the deal as it also revealed it has acquired Minneapolis-based Four51, Inc. Sandra Lord, corporate partner commented:

"We were delighted to work with the Sitecore / EQT team on this transaction. The acquisition by Sitecore of Four51 and Boxever will strengthen Sitecore's leadership position and customer connections, and will play an important role in shaping the future of digital engagement. We have seen a definite trend over the past year of the increasing influence of private equity funds and their portfolio companies on the transactional market and this is something that we would expect to continue over the short to medium term." Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers millions of digital experiences every day. Leading companies, including American Express, ASOS, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal, and Volvo Cars, rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers.

Sitecore was advised by Clifford Chance LLP and a cross-departmental Matheson team led by Corporate M&A partners Sandie Lord and George Brady, senior associate James O'Higgins and corporate solicitor Criona Gannon. With a wealth of experience across our six partner led offices worldwide and a dedicated 100 person Corporate Department, Matheson has some of the most experienced corporate lawyers in Ireland. Excellence matters and Matheson's Corporate Department, led by 21 partners, has unparalleled experience in complex and innovative domestic and international corporate transactions across all industry sectors.

Originally published 05/03/2021 .

