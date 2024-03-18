ARTICLE

Ireland: Copyright Issues Associated With Training And Use Of LLMs | Spotlight On AI (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In order to assess whether the use of data in training AI would amount to copyright infringement, we need to understand the nature of the data collected, the way in which it is stored and whether or not the data has been made available to the public.

In this video Elena Vassileva from RDJ's Research, Innovation and Technology team considers if the use of data in training AI amounts to copyright infringement and discusses who is liable for copyright infringement in the context of AI.

Originally Published by vimeo

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.