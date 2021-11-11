Yesterday the Government published the Land and Conveyancing Law Reform Bill 2021 (the 'Easements Bill'). As flagged recently, it would repeal Sections 33-39 of the Land and Conveyancing Law Reform Act 2009 (which changed the rules regarding the acquisition and registration of Prescriptive Easements) but seeks to provide for the continuance of any pending applications for registration of easements, or for any pending proceedings under the 2009 Act (as previously amended).

Provided it is passed by the Oireachtas and signed by the President, it will come into effect on 30 November 2021, literally just in time to prevent complications and problems for many thousands of property owners across the country.

The finer details of the Easements Bill need to be reviewed and considered further, and the Government have separately promised to establish a time-limited review of the law on easements and profits.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.