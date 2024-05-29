Commercial Rates Guidance Delayed

Government guidance on the new commercial rates regime, which has been in place since 1 January 2024, has been delayed.

The Department of Housing initially indicated that it intended to engage legal counsel to prepare guidance documents for stakeholders before the end of Q1 2024. However, we understand that the guidance is delayed as the Department is working on regulations under Section 9 (Provision for abatement of rates in respect of vacant properties*) and Section 15 (Scheme for waiver of rates) of the Local Government Rates and Other Matters Act 2019.

*Vacancy rates refunds vary from one rating authority to another. For example, in 2024, vacant properties in Dublin City Council will not be entitled to a percentage reduction from the vacancy refund scheme and therefore are liable for the full commercial rates charge on the premises. Vacant properties in South Dublin County Council will be entitled to a 25% reduction. Vacant properties in Cork City Council will be entitled to a 50% reduction.

