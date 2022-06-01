Irish Rollforming has secured a significant seven-figure investment from private equity company Renatus Capital Partners. The funding will be used to support the company's growth plans.

Founded in 2010 by Liam and Dolores O'Sullivan the company is a market leader in the manufacturing and supply of roofing and cladding products and accessories, as well as precision engineering components.

The RDJ transaction team included Gillian Keating, Liam O'Keeffe and Sean O' Reilly (Corporate and Commercial), supported by Mark Ludlow (Tax)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.