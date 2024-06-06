Product Liability Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Ireland, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

As legal and regulatory responsibilities become more complex, progressive organisations need measured advice to help realise their ambitions. The expertise Mason Hayes & Curran brings is rooted in unrivalled knowledge of various industries, so the firm’s advice is always set in its commercial context. The firm solves the issues companies face today and anticipates the challenges they will face tomorrow. By tailoring its advice to its clients’ business and strategic objectives and giving them clear recommendations, Mason Hayes & Curran helps its clients to make good, informed decisions and to anticipate and successfully navigate even the most complex matters.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

1 Product liability regimes

1.1 What are the legal regimes under which consumers who are injured by a defective product can bring a claim for compensation? What is the most common way in which such product liability claims are brought?

Product liability claims are generally brought under:

common law contract and tort principles, including negligence; or

statutory provisions, including the Liability for Defective Products Act 1991, which transposed the EU Product Liability Directive (85/374/EEC) into Irish law.

In most cases, product liability claims are initiated by issuing a personal injury summons in the High Court, the Circuit Court or the District Court (depending on the value of the claim). A personal injury summons must be formally served, within one year of being issued, on the defendant, either:

personally; or

by registered post to:

the defendant's residence or place of business; or its solicitors, if the solicitors have confirmed that they have authority to accept service of the proceedings.



Once service of a summons has been effected, the defendant must enter a memorandum of appearance to the summons. The defendant must then file a defence to the claim. The timeframe for filing a defence will differ depending on the court in which the particular action has been taken. Pleadings containing assertions or allegations in a personal injuries action must be accompanied by an affidavit of verification sworn by the relevant party.

1.2 Do any special regimes apply in specific sectors?

Although most product liability claims will rely on the regimes set out above, additional regulatory requirements apply to certain sectors (eg, pharmaceutical products and medical devices), which may also be relied upon in product liability claims.

1.3 Are the courts in your jurisdiction generally considered sympathetic to claimants in product liability suits?

Although the Irish courts are not necessarily more sympathetic to claimants in their approach to product liability suits, aspects of the statutory regime governing product liability claims are more sympathetic to claimants. In line with the EU Product Liability Directive, the Liability for Defective Products Act allows a year longer for defective product claims to be brought under that legislation than the limitation period allowed for a personal injury claim (three versus two years). Accordingly, a claimant has three years to bring an action under the Liability for Defective Products Act from:

the date on which the cause of action accrued; or

the date (if later) on which it became aware, or should reasonably have become aware, of:

the damage; the defect; and the identity of the producer.



This right of action is subject to a 'long-stop' provision under which a claimant's rights are extinguished on the expiry of 10 years from the date on which the producer put into circulation the actual product that caused the damage, unless the claimant has in the meantime instituted proceedings against the producer. This gives a claimant a significant opportunity to become aware of a defective product and still be able to bring a claim without the risk of the claim being statute barred.

In addition, under the Liability for Defective Products Act, where the producer of the product cannot be identified by taking reasonable steps, any person that supplied the product (whether to the person who suffered the damage, to the producer of any product in which the product is incorporated or to any other person) will be liable as the producer. This means that it is very likely that the claimant will be in a position to identify a suitable defendant. This provides the claimant with additional recourse.

Further, in Boston Scientific Medizintechnik GmbH (Joined Cases C‑503/13 and C‑504/13), the Court of Justice of the European Union held that where a product belongs to the same group or production series of products that had a potential defect, such a product may be classified as defective without there being any need to establish that the product has such a defect. This eases the burden on a potential claimant. Furthermore, in relation to the question of whether a risk of failure could constitute a defect, the court held that for high-risk products (eg, in this case, pacemakers) the potential lack of safety would constitute a defect and give rise to liability.

2 Parties

2.1 Can representative bodies bring product liability suits in your jurisdiction on behalf of groups of consumers? If so, which bodies may do so and what is the applicable procedure?

Representative bodies cannot currently bring product liability suits on behalf of groups of consumers.

The adoption of the EU Collective Redress Directive (2020/1828) is expected to lead to the implementation of a national scheme providing for a form of collective action under EU consumer protection law. Each EU member state must designate at least one 'qualified entity' to bring actions on behalf of consumers and a list of qualified entities will be maintained by the European Commission.

These qualified entities (eg, consumer organisations) will be empowered to bring collective actions on behalf of consumers for breaches of a wide range of EU legislation (listed in Annex I of the Collective Redress Directive). Qualified entities will be able to obtain either:

injunctive relief to secure the cessation or prohibition of practices that infringe EU law; or

remedies such as compensation, repair, replacement, price reduction, reimbursement or contract termination, as available under law.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is likely to be a qualified entity in Ireland. Member states must apply these measures from 25 June 2023.

The Collective Redress Directive has been transposed into Irish law by the Representative Actions for the Protection of the Collective Interests of Consumers Act 2023.

2.2 Are class actions or other forms of collective action available in your jurisdiction? If so, what restrictions and requirements apply in this regard? Are they commonly used?

Class, group or other collective action mechanisms are currently not available in Ireland. Once commenced, the Representative Actions for the Protection of the Collective Interests of Consumers Act 2023, which transposes the Collective Redress Directive into Irish law, will put in place a mechanism for a national scheme allowing at least one qualified entity to bring actions on behalf of consumers.

Currently, multi-party litigation in Ireland is generally dealt with by means of 'test cases'. Where a number of separate claims arise from the same circumstances, a test case (or a group of test cases) is brought to trial first to determine the legal principles that may be relevant to the remainder of the cases. Although test cases create a precedent that is likely to be followed in subsequent similar cases, they are not automatically binding on subsequent cases, particularly if there are distinguishing features in subsequent cases.

The Rules of the Superior Courts (Order 15, Rule 9) provide a procedure for representative actions. Where there are numerous persons with the same interest in a cause or matter, the procedure allows one or more of them to sue on behalf of all interested persons. However, the procedure is rarely used as there are several limitations to it, including:

a strict interpretation of the 'same interest' test; and

authority restricting the ability to award damages through the procedure.

2.3 Which parties may potentially be held liable for defective products in your jurisdiction?

Statute: The Liability for Defective Products Act lays liability firmly at the door of the 'producer' of the defective product. The 'producer' of a product is defined as:

the manufacturer or producer of a finished product;

the manufacturer or producer of any raw material or the manufacturer or producer of a component part of a product;

in the case of products of the soil, of stock-farming or of fisheries and game which have undergone initial processing, the person that carried out such processing;

any person that, by putting its name, trademark or other distinguishing feature on the product or using its name or any such mark or feature in relation to the product, has held itself out to be the producer of the product; or

any person that has imported the product into an EU member state from a place outside the European Union in order, in the course of any business, to supply it to another.

Tort: In tort, liability extends to anyone that is found to have breached a duty of care that it owed to a party who suffered damage as the result of a defective product. This could cover a number of parties involved in the supply chain of the product.

Contract: Privity of contract in Irish law means that only those parties that are party to a contract can enforce the rights and obligations under the contract. In effect, this means that a seller will only be liable in contract to a buyer with which it has contracted. Third parties have no right to enforce a contract.

Criminal: The European Communities (General Product Safety) Regulations 2004 (GPSR), which transposed the EU General Product Safety Directive (2001/95/EC) into Irish law, make it an offence for a producer to place an 'unsafe' product on the market.

The GPSR define a 'producer' as:

the manufacturer of the product;

the manufacturer's representative in the European Union (if the manufacturer is not established in the European Union);

the importer (in certain circumstances); and

other professionals working within the supply chain of the dangerous product.

Under the GPSR, it is also an offence for distributors to supply or attempt to supply a product that they know, or reasonably presume (based on information in their possession), to be a dangerous product.

2.4 Can parties outside the jurisdiction be the target of a product liability suit? What requirements and restrictions apply in this regard?

Yes, if it can be established that the Irish courts have jurisdiction over the defendant. The European Union has sought to standardise and simplify jurisdiction rules between member states. These rules must be considered where the proposed defendant in an action to be brought in Ireland ordinarily resides or carries on its business in another member state. Similarly, these rules must be considered when deciding whether an action which arose in another EU member state can be litigated in the Irish courts. Irish common law rules apply to cases not falling within the applicable EU regulations.

3 Basis for liability

3.1 What are the most common grounds for action in your jurisdiction where a consumer is claiming damages for injuries caused by a defective product?

The Liability for Defective Products Act transposed the EU Product Liability Directive (85/374/EEC) into Irish law and is the primary legislation in Ireland concerning product liability. The Liability for Defective Products Act supplements existing common law remedies under tort and contract and provides for strict liability where damage is caused wholly or partly by a defect in a product.

Product liability claims also generally rely on common law tort and contract principles.

Tort: Product liability claims also generally rely on the tort of negligence. The relevant test is whether:

the person (eg, manufacturer, supplier or importer) owed a duty of care to the injured party, which was breached; and

the breach caused damage.

Contract: In Ireland, sales of goods are regulated by the Sale of Goods Act 1893 and the Sale of Goods and Supply of Services Act 1980 ('Sale of Goods Acts'). This legislation implies a contractual obligation on the seller to ensure that its products are of 'merchantable quality'. This implied term will be breached if a product:

is not fit for the purpose or purposes for which goods of that kind are commonly bought;

is not as durable as it is reasonable to expect with regard to:

the description given to them; the price; and all other relevant circumstances; or

can foreseeably be considered to breach the implied requirement that a product correspond with its description.

In addition to the Sale of Goods Acts, the European Communities (Certain Aspects of the Sale of Consumer Goods and Associated Guarantees) Regulations 2003 apply to contracts for the sale of goods to consumers. The regulations require that goods delivered under a contract of sale to the consumer conform with that contract.

The Consumer Rights Act 2022 (CRA) introduced widespread changes to consumer protection laws in Ireland, including enhanced rights of redress for consumers. The CRA transposed the EU Digital Content Directive (2019/770), the revised Sale of Goods Directive (2019/771) and provisions of the Omnibus (or Modernisation and Enforcement) Directive (2019/2161) into Irish law. The CRA also repealed and amended several existing pieces of Irish consumer legislation.

3.2 Can criminal penalties be imposed for the manufacture or sale of defective products?

Under the European Communities (General Product Safety) Regulations (GPSR), it is an offence for a producer to place an 'unsafe' product on the market. The GPSR defines a 'producer' as:

the manufacturer of the product;

the manufacturer's representative in the European Union (if the manufacturer is not established in the European Union);

the importer (in certain circumstances); and

other professionals working within the supply chain of the dangerous product.

It is also an offence under the GPSR for distributors to supply or attempt to supply a product that they know, or reasonably presume (based on information in their possession), to be a dangerous product.

The GPSR also gives the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) powers to ensure that only safe products are placed on the market. Distributors and producers are under an obligation to cooperate with and inform the CCPC about any unsafe products placed on the market and may be guilty if they fail to adhere to these obligations. A person found liable on conviction can be made subject to a fine not exceeding €5,000 (a 'Class A' fine), a term of imprisonment not exceeding three months or both.

At present, an offence of corporate manslaughter does not exist in legislation in Ireland. The Corporate Manslaughter Bill introduced in 2016 followed a Law Reform Commission Report in 2005, which recommended that this new offence be created. However, this bill has now lapsed.

4 Defective products

4.1 How is a 'defective product' defined in your jurisdiction?

Statute: The Liability for Defective Products Act provides that a product will be considered defective if, taking into consideration all the circumstances, it does not provide the level of safety that consumers are entitled to expect. This includes:

presentation of the product;

the use to which it could reasonably be expected that the product would be put; and

the time at which the product was put into circulation.

Tort: To establish tortious liability, the injured party must show that:

there was a duty of care owed to him or her;

this duty was breached; and

the breach caused him or her damage.

Manufacturers can also be held liable if they fail to issue adequate instructions or warnings about the safety of the product – for example, in relation to the risks that a product poses.

Contract: The European Communities (Certain Aspects of the Sale of Consumer Goods and Associated Guarantees) Regulations assist consumers by establishing a presumption that any lack of conformity that becomes apparent within six months of the date of delivery of the goods is deemed to have existed at the time of delivery of the goods. The burden of proof rests on the seller to prove the contrary. This presumption does not apply if it would not be a reasonable inference that the lack of conformity existed at the time of delivery by reason of the nature of the goods concerned or the nature of the lack of conformity concerned.

The Sale of Goods Acts imply a contractual obligation on the seller that the goods supplied are of 'merchantable quality' – that is, that they are:

fit for the purpose or purposes for which goods of that kind are commonly bought; and

as durable as it is reasonable to expect with regard to:

any description applied to them; the price (if relevant); and all other relevant factors.



If products are deemed not to meet this standard, the seller is in breach of the implied term.

Criminal: Criminal liability is governed by the European Communities (General Product Safety) Regulations (GPSR). This legislation outlines a number of offences under which producers or distributors can be prosecuted. These include:

placing dangerous products on the market; and

supplying or attempting to supply a product that they know or should reasonably presume to be dangerous.

Whether a product is dangerous is assessed by reference to whether it fails to meet the criteria for a 'safe product'. The GPSR defines a 'safe product' as a product which, under normal or reasonably foreseeable conditions of use (including duration and, where applicable, putting into service, installation and maintenance requirements) does not present any risk or only the minimum risks compatible with the product's use, considered to be acceptable and consistent with a high level of protection for the safety and health of persons.

4.2 What are the standards for proving that a product is defective? Who bears the burden of proof? Is it possible to shift the burden of proof?

Generally, the onus under contract and tort law is on the injured party to establish damage and the defect, and the causal link between both. This is also outlined in Section 4 of the Liability for Defective Products Act. The standard of proof in statutory, tort and contract claims is 'on the balance of probabilities' – that is, 51% or 'more likely than not'; whereas in criminal proceedings, the standard of proof is 'beyond reasonable doubt'.

The Liability for Defective Products Act operates on the basis of strict liability. Therefore, it is not necessary to establish negligence on the part of the defendant. The majority of product liability claims are based on a combination of tortious, contractual and statutory bases.

The European Communities (Certain Aspects of the Sale of Consumer Goods and Associated Guarantees) Regulations provide for a presumption that any lack of conformity that becomes apparent within six months of the date of delivery of the goods is deemed to have existed at the time of delivery of the goods. The burden of proof rests on the seller to prove the contrary. This presumption does not apply if it would not be a reasonable inference that the lack of conformity existed at the time of delivery by reason of the nature of the goods concerned or the nature of the lack of conformity concerned.

4.3 What are the standards for proving the causal link between the product defect and the damage suffered established? Who bears the burden of proof? Is it possible to shift the burden of proof?

Under Irish common law and the Liability for Defective Products Act, the burden is on the plaintiff to prove a causal link between the injury or damage sustained and the alleged defective product. If the plaintiff cannot prove this 'on the balance of probabilities', he or she will be unable to establish causation.

4.4 What else must be proven to succeed in a product liability action? What specific concerns and considerations should be borne in mind in this regard?

It is necessary for a plaintiff to prove that there is a 'product' that is 'defective' that has caused a compensable injury. A concern may be categorising what exactly falls into the definition of a 'product'. Technological advances have led to the creation of a new generation of products that challenge some of the traditional concepts of the definition of a 'product'. This has made it increasingly difficult for a consumer to prove that a defect in a product caused the damage suffered in the case of some technically complex products. In the Proposal for a Revised EU Product Liability Directive, this is one of the specific product liability concerns addressed, with the definition of a 'product' now proposing to include software and digital manufacturing files. The defences and limitations in relation to product liability claims in Ireland are discussed in question 5.

5 Defences and limitations

5.1 What is the limitation period for bringing a product liability suit in your jurisdiction? What requirements and restrictions apply in this regard?

Statute: The Liability for Defective Products Act allows a period of three years from the date on which the cause of action arose (two years for claims under the Liability for Defective Products Act for personal injuries). The date runs from the date on which the claimant became aware, or should have become aware, of the damage. The Liability for Defective Products Act also provides for a long-stop limitation period, which extinguishes a claimant's right to bring a claim on the expiry of 10 years from the date on which the product was put into circulation.

Criminal: Proceedings for summary offences under the European Communities (General Product Safety) Regulations (GPSR) must be brought within six months of the commission of the offence.

Tort: Personal injuries actions must be brought within two years of the date on which the cause of action accrued or the date of knowledge of the person injured. The date of knowledge is the date on which the person injured first had knowledge:

that he or she had been injured;

that the injury was significant;

that the injury was attributable in whole or in part to negligence, nuisance or breach of duty;

of the identity of the defendant; and

if it is alleged that the act or omission was that of a person other than the defendant, of the identity of that person and the additional facts supporting the bringing of an action against the defendant.

Contract: The limitation period for contractual claims is six years from the date of the alleged breach of contract. This is the date on which the breach occurred and not the date on which the injury or damage was suffered.

Statutory time limits can act as full defences to a claim and can have the effect of barring a claimant's ability to seek redress.

5.2 What defences to product liability suits are available in your jurisdiction?

The defences available under the Liability for Defective Products Act include the following:

The producer did not put the product into circulation;

Having regard to the circumstances, it is probable that the defect which caused the damage did not exist at the time when the product was put into circulation by the producer or that that defect came into being afterwards;

The product was not manufactured by the producer for sale or any form of distribution for an economic purpose, or was not manufactured or distributed by the producer in the course of its business;

The defect concerned is due to compliance by the product with any requirement imposed by or under any enactment or any requirement of EU law;

The state of scientific and technical knowledge at the time when the producer put the product into circulation was not such as to enable the existence of the defect to be discovered; or

In the case of the manufacturer of a component or the producer of a raw material, the defect is attributable entirely to the design of the product in which the component has been fitted or the raw material has been incorporated, or to the instructions given by the manufacturer of the product.

The burden of proving these defences rests with the defendant. For example, to prove that the state of scientific and technical knowledge at the time when the producer put the product into circulation was not such as to enable the existence of the defect to be discovered, the defendant would have to show, on the balance of probabilities, that the discoverability of the alleged defect was hindered by the limitations of science and technology at the time.

Statute: All statutory defences available to producers are set out under Section 6 of the Liability for Defective Products Act (see above).

Tort: A claim in tort will fail if the defendant can establish that no duty of care existed between it and the plaintiff. Should such a duty exist, the plaintiff's claim will fail if the defendant can establish that the duty was not breached. A claim in tort will also fail in circumstances where the injury or loss flowing from a breach of an established duty of care was not reasonably foreseeable and too remote. The plaintiff fails to establish causation if he or she fails to demonstrate that, on the balance of probabilities, the alleged injury sustained was caused by a defect in the product.

In Ireland, the defence of contributory negligence is available in personal injury claims under the Civil Liability Act 1961. Section 34(1) of the act states that where it can be shown in an action that the damage suffered by the plaintiff was caused partly by the negligence or want of care of the plaintiff, the damages recoverable will be apportioned accordingly.

Contract: Defences as regards breach of contract will ultimately depend on the specific terms of the contract itself, such as limitation of liability clauses.

5.3 Can a party exclude or limit its liability for defective products in your jurisdiction? If so, how? What specific concerns and considerations should be borne in mind in this regard?

Under Section 10 of the Liability for Defective Products Act, the liability of a producer to an injured individual cannot be limited or excluded by any term of contract, notice or provision.

However, an action for recovery of damages under the Liability for Defective Products Act must be brought within three years of:

the date on which the cause of action occurred; or

the date on which the claimant became aware or should have reasonably become aware of the damage, defect and identity of the producer.

The 10-year longstop provision set out in the Liability for Defective Products Act also means that after the expiry of 10 years from the date on which the producer put the product which caused the damage into circulation, the claimant will no longer have a right of action.

6 Forum

6.1 In what forum(s) are product liability suits heard in your jurisdiction?

Ireland is a common law jurisdiction and its court system was originally based on the English legal system, which is divided into two branches: criminal and civil. Broadly, Irish civil courts hear disputes between individuals, organisations or the state.

In Ireland, the person that takes an action is known as the plaintiff. The person against which an action is taken is known as the defendant. The court in which the action is heard depends on the level of compensation sought by the plaintiff:

The District Court has jurisdiction to hear claims up to €15,000;

The Circuit Court has jurisdiction to hear claims between €15,000 and €75,000, other than personal injury claims, which are capped at €60,000; and

The High Court has jurisdiction to hear claims above €75,000 (other than personal injury claims above €60,000).

Ireland has a Court of Appeal that sits between the High Court and Supreme Court. It hears all appeals from High Court decisions, and, except in exceptional circumstances, its decision is final.

The Supreme Court hears only cases of public significance or where an important point of law or constitutional issue is at hand.

Finally, Ireland is a member of the European Union, and any cases involving EU law may be referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). The CJEU consists of the General Court, which was formerly known as the Court of First Instance, and the Court of Justice.

6.2 Who hears product liability suits in your jurisdiction (eg, judges or juries)?

Ireland has an adversarial court system and the role of judges in civil proceedings is to adjudicate on the merits of the cases in front of them. Judges listen to evidence presented by both sides and to submissions made by the parties' respective barristers (or solicitors) to decide which party should win and which party should lose the case. Judges can ask questions of any of the witnesses presented and of the lawyers involved in the case.

Juries are not needed for the vast majority of civil cases. When they are used, they are relied on to determine the facts which are in dispute. They must reach a decision considering only the evidence presented to the court during the course of the trial.

6.3 Is there any opportunity for forum shopping in your jurisdiction? If so, what are the implications?

No, as the forum is based solely on the level of compensation sought by the claimant.

Should the claimant instigate his or her claim in a court of a higher level of compensation than his or her claim, if successful, he or she will be entitled to recover against the defendant only such costs as would have been allowed had the action been brought in the appropriate lower court.

If the claimant initiates his or her claim in a lower level of compensation court, the claim will be capped by the jurisdiction of claim value held by that court.

7 Filing a product liability suit

7.1 What are the formal, procedural and substantive requirements for filing a product liability suit? How does this process typically unfold and what is the timeframe?

In most cases, product liability claims will be initiated by filing and serving a personal injury summons in the High Court, the Circuit Court or the District Court.

A summons must be formally served, within one year of being issued, on the defendant either:

personally; or

by prepaid post to:

the defendant's residence or place of business; or its solicitors, if they have confirmed that they have authority to accept service.



Once service of a summons has been effected, the defendant must enter a memorandum of appearance to the summons. The defendant will then need to file a defence to the claim. The timeframe for filing a defence will differ depending on the court in which the particular action is taking place.

Pleadings containing assertions or allegations in a personal injury action must also be accompanied by an affidavit of verification sworn by the relevant party.

The length of time it takes for an action to get to the trial stage depends on:

the efficacy of the parties in dealing with pleadings and court procedure; and

the complexity of the matters at hand.

In reality, most matters are not heard for a period of between 18 months and two years from service of proceedings. However, any interlocutory applications (eg, discovery applications) will also have a delaying effect and it is not unusual for matters not to be heard for three years or more.

7.2 Do any pre-filing requirements apply before commencement of the suit?

Prior to instituting a claim for personal injuries in court, an application must first be made to the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB).

The PIAB, an independent body established by the PIAB Act 2003, deals with all personal injury claims (excluding medical negligence cases) for compensation in the first instance. If the defendant does not wish for the PIAB to assess the claim, or if either side rejects the PIAB's proposed reward, the matter can then be referred to court.

There are currently no pre-action protocols in Ireland. However, through the Legal Services Regulation Act 2015, there are plans to introduce them in the context of clinical negligence claims.

The Mediation Act 2017 places the obligation to consider mediation prior to filing proceedings on a statutory footing, and litigants must confirm to the courts that they have considered mediation and provide evidence of this when filing their summons.

7.3 How is jurisdiction over the product liability suit determined?

The court in which the action is heard depends on the level of compensation sought by the plaintiff:

The District Court has jurisdiction to hear claims up to €15,000;

The Circuit Court has jurisdiction to hear claims between €15,000 and €75,000, other than personal injury claims, which are capped at €60,000; and

The High Court has jurisdiction to hear claims above €75,000 (other than personal injury claims above €60,000).

7.4 How is the applicable law determined?

The Liability for Defective Products Act 1991 is the primary piece of legislation in Ireland as regards product liability, and is robustly supplemented by the principles of common law and requisite European product regulations. The product liability legislation in Ireland has developed gradually over the years and is heavily influenced by EU product regulatory changes. The EU product regulatory regime is generally considered to be highly developed. For example, the European Commission recently published a proposal for a draft General Product Safety Regulation to revise and update the existing General Product Safety Directive, as well as a proposal for a draft artificial intelligence (AI) regulation. The increasing prevalence of AI in various sectors of the Irish economy (including as part of all sorts of products) has also been recognised with the publication by the Irish government of AI – Here for Good: A National Artificial Intelligence Strategy for Ireland.

7.5 Under what circumstances (if any) must security for costs be provided?

The court has discretion as to whether to make an order regarding security for costs. In the case of personal plaintiffs, a prerequisite of the court granting an order for security is that:

the plaintiff is ordinarily resident outside the jurisdiction, excluding Northern Ireland; and

the defendant establishes a defence on the merits.

Usually, the master of the High Court is requested to measure the appropriate sum. This is intended to give the defendant some comfort to the extent that should an award of costs be made against the plaintiff, the defendant will have a fund against which to claim the costs. The master does not, as a general rule, measure the full costs of action. It is more usual to confine the measurement to one-third thereof, with greater sums occasionally being measured.

8 Disclosure and privilege

8.1 What rules apply to disclosure/discovery in your jurisdiction? Do any exceptions apply?

Pre-trial preservation: There is a general obligation to preserve documents for disclosure once litigation is contemplated. In addition, Section 12 of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) Act 2003 allows for the plaintiff to make an application to oblige the defendant to preserve evidence that the plaintiff may need to prove his or her case. There may also be regulatory and professional sanctions applicable where evidence is destroyed or suppressed, particularly in the healthcare and life science sectors.

Although rare, the court can also make an Anton Piller order – a form of injunction requiring the defendant to permit the plaintiff or the plaintiff's agents to enter the defendant's premises, to inspect documents or other articles and remove any that belong to the plaintiff – although generally this will not be required.

Pre-trial discovery: Generally, discovery formally arises after the close of pleadings – that is, when the defendant serves its defence. On the whole, discovery is voluntary; however, in circumstances where either side fails to comply with a request for voluntary discovery, either the defendant or the plaintiff can make an application to the courts for an order for discovery. The parties can agree on discovery at an early stage and if they do not agree, discovery can be court ordered.

Where discovery has been ordered by the court, the parties are obliged to swear affidavits of discovery in respect of privileged and non-privileged documentation.

8.2 What rules on privilege apply in your jurisdiction? Do any exceptions apply?

Privilege is the entitlement of a party involved in litigation to refuse production of the contents of a document whose existence must be disclosed. The right to refuse inspection of a privileged document lasts throughout a case and can be relied upon not only at the discovery stage, but also in response to service of a notice of inspection, a notice to produce or a subpoena. The question of whether a document is privileged arises once the document has been assessed as relevant and necessary for discovery purposes. Legal professional privilege is the main class of privilege invoked in discovery. The privilege covers two subclasses of privilege: legal advice privilege and litigation privilege. Legal advice privilege protects from production confidential communications passing between lawyer and client which were created for the sole or dominant purpose of giving or seeking legal advice, provided that the communications took place in the course of the professional relationship between them. Litigation privilege is broader and protects from production of confidential communications made in contemplation of litigation or after litigation has commenced between lawyer and client/third party for the sole or dominant purpose of such litigation.

In certain limited circumstances, the courts will override a claim to legal professional privilege if it can be established that the communications were not legitimate. This can arise where it is found that the documents:

were created in furtherance of fraud or a crime, or in connection with a conspiracy; or

are injurious to the interests of justice.

Similarly, the court will not uphold a claim to legal professional privilege where a party is guilty of wrongdoing or moral turpitude (even if not guilty of fraud), where such wrongdoing amounts to an abuse of process.

8.3 What are the specific implications of the rules on discovery/disclosure and privilege in product liability suits?

While the same discovery principles and rules apply in product liability personal injury cases as in all other cases, there are some additional obligations relating to the exchange of expert reports. The Rules of the Superior Courts (No 6) (Disclosure of Reports and Statements) 1998 (SI 391/1998) require the disclosure of expert reports and statements in personal injury cases. The purpose of these rules is to ensure the efficient conduct of personal injury actions by requiring the sharing of information which might facilitate a settlement or withdrawal of the claim. These rules sit side by side but do not replace either the availability or the desirability of obtaining full discovery in many cases. They provide that certain documents over which privilege could previously have been claimed must be made available to the other side. Disclosure of reports is not tantamount to the admission of those reports in evidence and, just like all documents in discovery, these must be formally provided at trial of the action.

9 Evidence

9.1 What types of evidence are permissible in your jurisdiction? How is this typically presented during the proceedings?

In the courtroom, evidence is presented via sworn oral testimony (viva voce), which stems from the rule against hearsay. Experts and witnesses put forth by each party may be asked questions by the judge appointed to hear the case as well as being subject to cross-examination.

There may be some exceptions to the live testimony or 'best evidence' rule – for example, where:

the parties can agree on the contents of medico-legal reports; or

evidence can be provided via affidavit.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the entry into force of certain provisions of the Civil and Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2020, remote hearings with witnesses giving evidence remotely via video link have become more common. Accordingly, the Irish Courts Service has rolled out a virtual court platform, using video conferencing tool Pexip Infinity. This allows for remote and hybrid hearings to occur in tandem with physical hearings, which provides greater flexibility for cases involving witnesses.

9.2 Is expert evidence accepted in your jurisdiction? If so, how are the experts typically appointed and what input or influence (if any) do the parties have in this regard?

Parties can appoint experts to advance their case and to prepare reports.

Order 36, Rule 41(1) of the Rules of the Superior Courts makes provision for a judge hearing a case in the High Court to appoint an assessor in order to "assist the court in understanding or clarifying a matter, or evidence in relation to a matter, in respect of which that person has skill and experience". Rule 41(3) allows the court to appoint this assessor, nominated either by the parties or by the court. The assessor's report is intended to assist the judge in reaching a final decision.

Order 39, Rule 58(2)(iv) makes provision for a judge sitting in the High Court, of his or her own motion and after hearing the parties, or at the request of the parties, to appoint a joint single expert.

The use of assessors and single joint experts is extremely rare in Ireland.

9.3 What are the specific implications of the rules on evidence in product liability suits?

Section 45 of the Courts and Courts Officer Act 1995 (as amended) gave the Superior Courts Rules Committee, or the Circuit Court Rules Committee as the case may be, the power – with the concurrence of the minister for justice – to make rules in personal injury actions allowing for the admission in evidence of information, documents, reports or statements disclosed pursuant to that section, notwithstanding the rule of law against the admission of hearsay evidence, among other things. The Rules of the Superior Courts (No 6) (Disclosure of Reports and Statements) 1998 were made pursuant to these provisions and apply to High Court proceedings. These rules require the disclosure and exchange of certain reports, statements and information in certain personal injury actions. However, the fact that the parties are statutorily obliged to exchange reports and statements does not mean that either party must accept them without formal proof. Mutual disclosure does not equate to automatic admission. That is, the rules do not interfere in any way with the burden of proof and each party must still prove its respective case.

10 Court proceedings

10.1 Are court proceedings in your jurisdiction public or private? If the former, are any options available to the parties to keep the proceedings or related information confidential?

In Ireland, court proceedings are largely in public, corresponding to the principle that justice must be dispensed in open court. However, there are some exceptions where proceedings can be held in camera; although these are largely limited to family law proceedings or proceedings related to minors.

Proceedings, unless they qualify to be held in camera, are unlikely to be able to remain confidential; however, information may potentially remain confidential if certain documentation can be considered privileged.

A recent proposal for an EU Artificial Intelligence Liability Directive proposes that those seeking compensation would have an opportunity to obtain information on high-risk systems under the EU Artificial Intelligence Act. These requests, however, would need to be "supported by facts and evidence sufficient to establish the plausibility of the contemplated claim for damages". This measure would be open to 'potential claimants', who could request a court to order the disclosure of relevant evidence in advance of submitting a claim for damages. The recitals to the proposal make clear that:

such orders for disclosure should be proportionate, such that only the relevant parts of records needed to prove non-compliance should be disclosable; and

the legitimate interests of all parties, as they relate to trade secrets or confidential information, should remain protected.

10.2 How do product liability suits typically unfold in your jurisdiction?

Civil cases for product liability are generally heard by a judge sitting alone. As a general rule, evidence is given orally at trial. Proceedings are held in public unless an application is made to have the matter heard in private in accordance with Section 27 of the Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provisions Act) 2008 (as amended). The person making the application must show that:

he or she has a medical condition and his or her identification as a person with that condition would likely cause undue stress; and

the order would not be prejudicial to the interests of justice.

10.3 What is the typical timeframe for product liability suits in your jurisdiction?

The length of time it takes for an action to get to trial stage depends on:

the efficacy of the parties in dealing with pleadings and court procedure; and

the complexity of the matters at hand.

In reality, most matters are not heard for a period of between 18 months and two years from service of proceedings. However, any interlocutory applications (eg, discovery applications) will also have a delaying effect and it is not unusual for matters not to be heard for three years or more.

10.4 Are alternative dispute resolution procedures (eg, mediation, arbitration) often used in product liability cases in your jurisdiction? Are these encouraged/mandated by the courts?

Contracts will often include an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) clause that sets out which avenues of ADR parties must engage in before issuing court proceedings.

The Mediation Act 2017 places the obligation to consider mediation prior to filing proceedings on a statutory footing; and litigants must confirm to the courts that they have considered mediation and provide evidence of this when filing their summons.

11 Remedies

11.1 What remedies are available in product liability suits in your jurisdiction?

The remedies applicable to a breach of contract will depend on whether there has been a breach of an express term and/or an implied term of the contract. The main remedies for breach of contract are to sue for:

damages;

injunctive relief; or

an order for specific performance.

The Sale of Goods and Supply of Services Act implies certain terms into contracts for the sale of goods. The remedies available for breach of such an implied term will depend on whether that term is a condition or warranty.

Breach of a condition may give the consumer the right to terminate the contract, reject the goods and sue for damages. Section 62 of the Sale of Goods and Supply of Services Act states that breach of a warranty will allow the consumer the right to sue for damages but not the right to reject the goods and repudiate the contract.

The main remedy for a claim in negligence is an award of damages. The purpose of these damages is to place the claimant in the same position that he or she would have been in had the wrong not occurred.

11.2 What categories of damages are recoverable?

In Ireland, damages are usually paid by way of lump-sum payment, rather than any other form of payment, such as an annuity. As a general rule, damages are calculated in the amount considered necessary to restore the injured party to the position that he or she would have been in had the relevant wrong not occurred.

Section 1(1) of the Liability for Defective Products Act 1991 defines 'damage' as death or personal injury, loss or damage or destruction of any item (used for private use or consumption) other than the defective product. There are two main categories of damages, as follows.

General damages: General damages are those seen to flow from the defendant's wrongful act and can include loss of expectation of life or pain and suffering.

Section 22 of the Civil Liability and Courts Act 2004 (as amended) obliges the courts, when assessing damages in a personal injury action:

to have regard to the Personal Injuries Guidelines, which came into force on 24 April 2021 pursuant to Section 2 of the Judicial Council Act 2019; and

to state reasons where they depart from the guidelines.

The Personal Injuries Guidelines set out general guidelines as to the amount of compensation that a person may be awarded in an action for personal injury and replace the previous guidelines, known as the Book of Quantum. However, due to transitional provisions, the Book of Quantum will remain appliable to any claims in which PIAB made an assessment before 24 April 2021 which were not accepted or to proceedings commenced before 24 April 2021.

Special damages: These are damages awarded for financial loss and quantifiable expense suffered and incurred by the plaintiff as a result of the defendant's wrongful act. For example, special damages can be awarded for loss of earnings (past and future) and medical expenses.

11.3 Are punitive damages awarded in your jurisdiction?

The primary purpose of any award is to compensate the injured plaintiff. Punitive or exemplary damages are not commonly awarded in Ireland but may be awarded in exceptional circumstances, such as if a defendant's conduct was particularly affronting and egregious or if there has been a deliberate violation of an individual's rights.

11.4 What factors will the courts consider in deciding on the quantum of damages when liability is established?

In assessing damages in a personal injury action, the court must have regard to the Personal Injuries Guidelines, commenced by Section 99 of the Judicial Council Act 2019. These guidelines replaced the Book of Quantum and contain general guidelines as to the amounts that may be awarded in respect of specific types of injuries. This does not preclude the court from having regard to other matters other than the Personal Injuries Guidelines when assessing damages in a personal injury action.

12 Appeals

12.1 Can the court's decision in in the product liability suit be appealed? If so, on what grounds and what is the process for doing so?

First-instance rulings in all civil cases in Ireland can be appealed to a higher court.

Appeals from the High Court are generally made to the Court of Appeal, which sits between the High Court and Supreme Court. Except in exceptional circumstances, the decision of the Court of Appeal is final unless referred to the Supreme Court, which hears only cases of public significance or where an important point of law or constitutional issue is at hand.

Appeals to the Court of Appeal are made to a panel of three judges who have access to all of the material that was before the High Court. However, witnesses will not be re-examined and it is not generally possible to adduce new evidence.

13 Costs and fees

13.1 What costs and fees are incurred when litigating in your jurisdiction? Can the winning party recover its costs?

There is a general principle in Irish legal proceedings that 'costs follow the event' – that is, the losing party must pay the costs of the successful party. Costs include:

lawyers' fees;

court fees; and

any expenses relating to the prosecution or defence of the action.

However, the court has full discretion with respect to the award of costs and can depart from the general principles set out above in circumstances where, for example:

it finds improper conduct on the part of the successful party; or

the action was a test case and the implications of the finding have the potential to affect a large group of people.

There are two main categories of costs: