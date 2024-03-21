Sustainability and ESG-related developments with potential to significantly impact the construction industry continue, as reflected in our March construction horizon scanner. As the EU's proposed Nature Restoration Law receives the endorsement of Parliament, it is apparent that consideration has been given to how it will interact with the development of infrastructure, buildings, and the urban environment. The EU is also developing a Regulation to prohibit products made with forced labour from being available in the EU or exported from the EU, an interesting development in tune with the anti-slavery provisions many in the construction industry integrate into contracts. As regards specific sectors, we look at the move towards standard form contracts for use in offshore renewable energy development.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.