SUSTAINABILITY

Streamlined Permitting for certain Construction Projects

Political agreement has been reached on a Regulation known as the Net Zero Industry Act, intended to ensure access to a secure and sustainable supply of net-zero technologies.

The Council's negotiating mandate indicates that the Regulation will impose requirements to streamlining the permit-granting process for construction or expansion of net-zero technology manufacturing projects. Net-zero technologies are set out at Article 3 and span technologies across renewable energy, electricity heat and storage, grid, and alternative fuels. The draft Regulation also provides for priority status to be given to projects deemed to be strategic projects. Other provisions address renewable energy auctions and public procurement, which we look at in the other sections of this horizon scanner. Further information is available from the Commission here and the Council here.

The EU also intends to establish a Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform to drive investment in, among other things, cleantech. Further information is available here.

Skills

The Irish Green Building Council, in conjunction with others, is developing a National Upskilling Roadmap for the construction industry. Further information is available here.

Energy Efficiency

The European Commission is calling for evidence until 26 February 2024 on assessing the state of public funding for energy efficiency, and on providing guidance for unlocking private investment.

INFLATION

The Office of Government Procurement published an overview of relevant inflation indices, given the recent focus on indexation in public works contracts.

INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

The Office of Government Procurement indicates that Build Digital has released two of the four Information Management Plans required to allow the industry to work in accordance with ISO 19650 and the CWMF BIM requirements. Further information is available here.

HOUSING GUIDELINES

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage published Sustainable Residential Development and Compact Settlements Guidelines, which it states is aimed at creating more attractive, liveable, well-designed, high quality urban places. Further information is available here.

