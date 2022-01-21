ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As the Irish economy continues to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, the construction industry has seen a marked increase in activity. This is against a backdrop of a significant increase in construction costs in the Irish market, due to a range of both temporary and more permanent factors.

2021 saw a number of significant deals in Ireland's construction sector, many of which continue to be of key importance nationally.

Our latest "look back" video highlights the 2021 Construction / Infrastructure transactions delivered by the Matheson Construction & Engineering team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.