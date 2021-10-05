The legal issues to be considered by Surveyors when drafting and subsequently managing construction documents will reflect the risks associated with any particular project. Click here to read the key legal issues to be managed by Surveyors in 2021.

1. Implementation of Environmental, Social and Governance in Construction Contracts

Drafting of procurement processes and construction documents

Integration of ESG benchmarking into due diligence practices and portfolio analysis

Reducing risk to projects from climate change, carbon emissions, energy price volatility and environmental legislation

2. Private Sector Contacts (PSC)

Adequacy of RIAI and PWC Forms of Contract in respect of post Covid-19 and BREXIT issues in relation to the costs and availability of labour and materials and increased pressures to supply chain deliveries

Assessment of PSC contract claimed merits of achieving a fairer allocation of risk and promoting long term sustainability and efficiency in the construction industry

Suitability for medium to large scale building or engineering works and issues in relation to wide scale adoption in Ireland

3. Trends in Performance Securities in Construction

Bonds :Performance ( Impact of the Clarington decision), Advance Payment and Retention

Parent Company Guarantees & Collateral Warranties

Insurances. Current issues with Professional Indemnity Insurance and the suitability of Latent & Inherent Defect Insurance Policies

4. Enforcements of Adjudication decisions by the Irish Courts following Aakon Construction Services Ltd v Pure Fitout Associated Limited [2021] IEHC 562

Background to the High Court Proceedings : Application for leave to enforce the Adjudicator decision and the Respondent's grounds to resist the enforcement of the decision

Judgement of Justice Garrett Simons : The rationale for finding in favour of the applicant and upholding the Adjudicator's decision

The significance of Grove Developments Ltd v S&T (UK) Ltd (2018) EWCA Civ 3448

Key Differences between the Construction Contracts Act 2013 and similar legislation in England and Wales

5. Health & Safety issues and the impact of Covid-19 on Standard Form of Contracts

Employer and Contractor Responsibilities under Statute Law and under RIAI and PWC Standard Form Contracts

Cost and Time entitlements and recovery under amended/unamended RIAI Contracts and PWC Contracts

The significance of Force Majeure Clauses, Change in Law Clauses in Contracts and the need for a collaborative approach

